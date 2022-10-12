York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

York Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $552.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.51. York Water has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts expect that York Water will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

About York Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in York Water by 1,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 626,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,338,000 after buying an additional 589,213 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of York Water during the first quarter worth about $5,649,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of York Water by 652.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 243.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 56.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.