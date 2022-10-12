York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:YORW opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $552.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.51. York Water has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $49.89.
York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts expect that York Water will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.
