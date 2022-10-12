Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $3,885,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.