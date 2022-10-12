Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
