Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.23 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 21.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

