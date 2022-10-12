Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of WLDN opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $175.46 million, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $102.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

In related news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $49,520.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Willdan Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Articles

