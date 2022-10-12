Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Weyco Group Stock Performance
Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Weyco Group
About Weyco Group
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.
