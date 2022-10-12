Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

About Weyco Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 160.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 39,206 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 57,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

