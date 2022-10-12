Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
WLK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.
Westlake Stock Performance
WLK opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.77. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after buying an additional 1,248,590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after buying an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Westlake by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,353,000 after buying an additional 168,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
