Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.77. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after buying an additional 1,248,590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after buying an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Westlake by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,353,000 after buying an additional 168,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

