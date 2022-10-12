Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Welltower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WELL. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.56.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

