WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.