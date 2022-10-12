Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Wayside Technology Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.78. Wayside Technology Group has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.86 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayside Technology Group
About Wayside Technology Group
Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.
See Also
