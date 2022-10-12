Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.78. Wayside Technology Group has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.86 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

