Watsco, Inc. (WSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the construction company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Watsco has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 64.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Watsco to earn $13.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WSO opened at $264.23 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.56 and a 200 day moving average of $267.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 268,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.20.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.