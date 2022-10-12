Waters (NYSE:WAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.63.

NYSE:WAT opened at $271.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.46. Waters has a 12-month low of $269.37 and a 12-month high of $375.24.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waters by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,895,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,308,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

