Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $156.27 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

