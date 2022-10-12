Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,780,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock opened at $179.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.55 and a 200-day moving average of $204.44. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.83 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $338.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.69.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

