Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,560 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 3.1 %

SAH opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.94. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at $26,012,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at $26,012,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $8,110,352. 36.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Read More

