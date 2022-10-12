Versor Investments LP Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Regions Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,199 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 305.6% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

