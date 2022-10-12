Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.93 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

