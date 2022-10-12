Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 27,538 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.7% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

