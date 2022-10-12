Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Veritiv Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.42. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.10.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritiv (VRTV)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.