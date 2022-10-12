Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.42. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.10.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

Veritiv Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

