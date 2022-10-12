UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 4.1% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

Shares of UNH opened at $499.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.80. The firm has a market cap of $467.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

