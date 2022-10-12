UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Trimmed by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.4% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $499.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $467.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.80.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

