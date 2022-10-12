U.S. Global Investors, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 3.6 %

GROW stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.21. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank E. Holmes purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Global Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

