U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $38.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.21. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank E. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.