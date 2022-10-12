U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,013,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,267,000 after buying an additional 109,070 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 685,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after buying an additional 116,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

