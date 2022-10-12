Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

NYSE TWTR opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.35 and a beta of 0.54. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,762 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

