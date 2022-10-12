Truist Financial Corp Invests $4.15 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.09. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.01 and a one year high of $100.27.

