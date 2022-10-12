Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MODG. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

(Get Rating)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.