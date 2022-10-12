Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.83

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.83 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 88.62 ($1.07). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 89.56 ($1.08), with a volume of 16,343,774 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 122 ($1.47) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.63 ($2.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.83. The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 559.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is presently 5,625.00%.

In other news, insider Mark Castle acquired 39,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,318.99). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,199 shares of company stock worth $5,022,093.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

