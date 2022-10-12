Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 5.0 %

SKT opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

