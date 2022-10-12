Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 441,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,408 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $55,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Quanta Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $6,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

