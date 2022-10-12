Strs Ohio Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

