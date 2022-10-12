Strs Ohio Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.