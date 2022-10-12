Strs Ohio Acquires 200 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 59.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.56.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys Price Performance

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,249,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,606. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

