STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 184,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,408,069 shares.The stock last traded at $31.30 and had previously closed at $31.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on STOR. Berenberg Bank cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 136.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.