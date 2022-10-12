StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $69,000 Investment in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,020,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,146 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 22.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,696,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 686,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 266,072 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 65.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,523,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,676 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $499.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.83. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.59% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

