StoneX Group Inc. Invests $217,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 435.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.2 %

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.11, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

