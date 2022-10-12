StoneX Group Inc. Invests $204,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

