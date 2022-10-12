StoneX Group Inc. Invests $2.97 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.11. The company has a market cap of $250.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

