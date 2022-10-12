StoneX Group Inc. Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in American Express by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in American Express by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.31 and its 200-day moving average is $158.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.94.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.