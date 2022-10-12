StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.34. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 96,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

