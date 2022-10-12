StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a PE ratio of -120.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth about $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

