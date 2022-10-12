StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.63.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $106.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $100.36 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,727,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.