StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

SHLX stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 98.64% and a net margin of 97.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,074 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 709,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 161,335 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 196,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

