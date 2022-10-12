StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,661,000 after buying an additional 1,613,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,444,000 after buying an additional 148,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after buying an additional 417,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sealed Air by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 24.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after buying an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

