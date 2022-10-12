StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cato (NYSE:CATO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cato from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
Cato Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE CATO opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.94. Cato has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.89.
Institutional Trading of Cato
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the first quarter worth about $665,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cato by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cato by 25.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 157,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cato by 27.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cato
The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.
