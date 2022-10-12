StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cato (NYSE:CATO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cato from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

NYSE CATO opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.94. Cato has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

Institutional Trading of Cato

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.86 million for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the first quarter worth about $665,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cato by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cato by 25.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 157,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cato by 27.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cato

(Get Rating)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

