Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Stepan Trading Down 0.5 %

SCL stock opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.15. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.45 per share, with a total value of $56,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,804.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jason Scott Keiper acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,804.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $60,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 187.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 55.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

