Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Star Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SGU opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Star Group has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $303.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bandera Partners LLC grew its position in Star Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Star Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,821,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Star Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Star Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 536,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the second quarter worth $1,510,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Group

(Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.