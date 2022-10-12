Spire Wealth Management Has $195,000 Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 474.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Insider Activity

American International Group Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIG opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

