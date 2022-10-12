SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 5%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.59. 2,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,165,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $29,014.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,222,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,260 shares of company stock valued at $63,719.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.