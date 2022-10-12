SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

SM Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SM opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 4.65. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 25.46%. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

