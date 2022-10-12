Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

